iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,755,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,663 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 3.7% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,106,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,814,000 after purchasing an additional 655,457 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,076,000 after purchasing an additional 532,085 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,072.5% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 295,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,683,000 after purchasing an additional 270,335 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 676,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,261,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 331,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,252,000 after purchasing an additional 160,349 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $382.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $315.24 and a 52-week high of $419.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $406.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

