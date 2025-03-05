iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,003,836 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 647% from the previous session’s volume of 134,440 shares.The stock last traded at $62.81 and had previously closed at $63.18.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.47. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of -1.11.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.2098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Trading of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Warner Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:PABU Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

