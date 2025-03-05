iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,003,836 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 647% from the previous session’s volume of 134,440 shares.The stock last traded at $62.81 and had previously closed at $63.18.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.47. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of -1.11.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.2098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Institutional Trading of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.
