iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.53 and last traded at $94.97, with a volume of 2063105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.64.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USMV. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.