iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.19 and last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 242230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4752 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EUFN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

