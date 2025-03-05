iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.19 and last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 242230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Up 3.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4752 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
