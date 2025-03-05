iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Increased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.2% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,045.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 91,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 83,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $84.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.77.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

