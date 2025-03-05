iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Up 41.7% in February

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,212,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI China ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 8,818.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.94. 1,517,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,964. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.88.

iShares MSCI China ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI China ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

