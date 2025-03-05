iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $28.73, with a volume of 130335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $566.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 288,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

