iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgeline Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,403,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

ESGU opened at $126.04 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $108.40 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.75. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

