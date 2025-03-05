iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $37.57, with a volume of 1131588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 7.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $35.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $949,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 360.6% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 371,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after buying an additional 88,266 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,605,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,524,000 after buying an additional 34,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,151,000.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

