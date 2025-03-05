iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.29.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

