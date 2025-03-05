iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $579.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $600.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $588.75. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $576.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.