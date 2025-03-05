iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.89 and last traded at $76.88, with a volume of 14707929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.78.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 11.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.23. The company has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,637,205,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128,380 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,752 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,005,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,679,000 after buying an additional 3,557,370 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.