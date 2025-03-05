iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.90, but opened at $52.97. iShares Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $50.92, with a volume of 34,310,368 shares.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.03.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

(Get Free Report)

The Defiance Daily Short Digitizing the Economy ETF (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides daily inverse (-1x) exposure to the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK). IBIT was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Defiance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.