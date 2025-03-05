iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Up 29.9% in February

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,170,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the January 31st total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,493,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,220,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,550,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,153,000 after buying an additional 7,579,169 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 333,731.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,626,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,683,000 after buying an additional 15,621,963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,563,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,232,000 after buying an additional 1,612,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $725,489,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,744,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,864,743. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.92 and its 200-day moving average is $94.78. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.02 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

