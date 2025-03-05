iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,576 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 369,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,308,000 after buying an additional 303,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,410.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.02 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

