iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,147,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,809 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $248,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,622,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,956,000 after acquiring an additional 226,138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17,868.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,906 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,035,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,511,000 after purchasing an additional 142,904 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,546,000 after purchasing an additional 334,081 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,454,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,053,000 after purchasing an additional 359,189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.61 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.16 and a 52 week high of $120.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.06.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

