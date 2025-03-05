Investment Partners LTD. Buys 208 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $213,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,215,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,980,000 after purchasing an additional 111,570 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 343,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,740,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 21.2% during the third quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 23.3% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,879,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,645.88. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,552.70. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $398.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.59%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

