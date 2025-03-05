InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Short Interest Update

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the January 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 389.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 56,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 45,076 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 51,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 57,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 184,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 31,551 shares in the last quarter.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.96. 13,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,356. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $21.82.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

