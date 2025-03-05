Invesco Top QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QBIG) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Invesco Top QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QBIG – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.68 and last traded at $28.31. 14,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 35,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

Invesco Top QQQ ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 million and a P/E ratio of 37.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40.

Invesco Top QQQ ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Top QQQ ETF (QBIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide exposure to the top 45% of the Nasdaq-100 based on market cap. This is achieved through direct equity investment and utilizing total return swaps on the equities. QBIG was launched on Dec 4, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

