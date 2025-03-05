Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Holdings Raised by Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC

Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises 3.9% of Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 46,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 386,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,073,000 after buying an additional 172,184 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of XMHQ opened at $92.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $91.15 and a 52 week high of $110.61.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

