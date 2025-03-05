Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Down 38.8% in February

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the January 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
KBWP stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.01. The company had a trading volume of 26,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,326. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.87 and a 200-day moving average of $116.47. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $127.17. The stock has a market cap of $445.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.66.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.7787 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF
About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF
The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
