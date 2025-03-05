Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 247,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,805 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 62,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0926 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

