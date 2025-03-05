Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,800 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the January 31st total of 605,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 710,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,554,000. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 423,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 68,328 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,020,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,713,000 after buying an additional 182,989 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0615 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

