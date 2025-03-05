Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,500 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the January 31st total of 246,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
