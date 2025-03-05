Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,500 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the January 31st total of 246,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCT. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 45,162 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 95,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,177 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,161,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,846,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

