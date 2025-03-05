Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
IVAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intevac in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intevac in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Intevac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.61%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Intevac by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 317,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Intevac by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intevac by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intevac by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 9.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
