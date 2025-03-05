International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) SVP Sells $6,715,644.43 in Stock

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $253.07 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $162.62 and a 12 month high of $265.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $1,940,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,117,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.