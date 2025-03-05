International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.0% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in International Business Machines by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $253.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $162.62 and a twelve month high of $265.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

