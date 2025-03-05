International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $253.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $234.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $162.62 and a 12 month high of $265.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

