International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Cut by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at International Business Machines
In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines
International Business Machines Stock Up 1.1 %
IBM stock opened at $253.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $234.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $162.62 and a twelve month high of $265.72.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 104.21%.
International Business Machines Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Business Machines
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.