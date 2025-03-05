Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Sells 2,110 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) insider Derek Stark sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.07, for a total value of $217,477.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,361.63. The trade was a 7.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Derek Stark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, Derek Stark sold 588 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $59,693.76.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.74. The company had a trading volume of 322,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,774. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $83.03 and a one year high of $119.13.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 19.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,967,000 after buying an additional 264,956 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 379.7% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 39,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

