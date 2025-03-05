Insider Selling: Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Director Sells 1,666 Shares of Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) Director David Granot sold 1,666 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $114,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,790. This represents a 46.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ORA stock opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

View Our Latest Report on Ormat Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 402 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4,691.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.