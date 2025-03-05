Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Chairman Sells 30,485 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total transaction of $29,933,831.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,876.48. This trade represents a 98.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Reed Hastings sold 32,067 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.39, for a total transaction of $31,374,032.13.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total value of $31,853,653.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $972.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $949.77 and a 200 day moving average of $837.58. The company has a market cap of $416.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 465,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,243 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,364 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $60,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Arete Research raised Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

