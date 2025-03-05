Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CFO Sells 7,035 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,035 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $214,215.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,428.70. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of KYMR opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.56. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.18.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kymera Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 11.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 453,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after acquiring an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 507,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,039,000 after acquiring an additional 45,803 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $650,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 212.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 95,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $681,000.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kymera Therapeutics
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.