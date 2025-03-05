Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CFO Sells 7,035 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,035 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $214,215.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,428.70. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KYMR opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.56. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.18.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kymera Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 11.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 453,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after acquiring an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 507,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,039,000 after acquiring an additional 45,803 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $650,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 212.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 95,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $681,000.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

