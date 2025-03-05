Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Sells 7,619 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $254,474.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,390.60. The trade was a 5.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Panos Kozanian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $320,683.71.

Five9 Stock Down 3.3 %

Five9 stock opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $278.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.70 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Five9 by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,667,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,919,000 after purchasing an additional 210,836 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 366,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 34,597 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Five9 by 42.9% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 14.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 761,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,891,000 after buying an additional 98,543 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Five9 by 215.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 165,487 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Five9 from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Five9 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.65.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

