Insider Selling: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chubb Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CB traded up $3.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,974,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,438. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $115.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.06.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Chubb

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $108,451,000. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $15,804,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.27.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

