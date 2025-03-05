Insider Selling: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of CB traded up $3.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,974,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,438. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $115.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.06.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $108,451,000. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $15,804,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.27.
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
