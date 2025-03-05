Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Sells 7,948 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.61, for a total transaction of $2,214,392.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,502,237.88. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.77, for a total transaction of $2,303,091.96.

On Monday, February 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total value of $2,251,350.48.

On Friday, February 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.69, for a total value of $2,509,104.12.

On Friday, January 31st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.86, for a total value of $2,454,819.28.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.63, for a total transaction of $2,150,967.24.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.71, for a total transaction of $2,032,383.08.

On Friday, January 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,923.48.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.33, for a total transaction of $2,053,206.84.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total value of $2,140,793.80.

TEAM stock opened at $273.62 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $326.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of -204.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,514,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,115,000 after purchasing an additional 78,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,737,000 after buying an additional 1,806,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Atlassian by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,486,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Atlassian from $264.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.71.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

