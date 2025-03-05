Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,272. The trade was a 7.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of ARQT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. 2,870,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,888. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.19. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.11% and a negative net margin of 140.97%. The business had revenue of $71.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARQT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

