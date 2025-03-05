Insider Buying: Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS) Insider Purchases 39,956 Shares of Stock

Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas (Nick) Cernotta acquired 39,956 shares of Pilbara Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of A$79,912.00 ($50,259.12).

Pilbara Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13.

Get Pilbara Minerals alerts:

About Pilbara Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily explores for lithium. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.