Insider Buying: Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS) Insider Purchases 39,956 Shares of Stock

Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas (Nick) Cernotta acquired 39,956 shares of Pilbara Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of A$79,912.00 ($50,259.12).
Pilbara Minerals Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13.
About Pilbara Minerals
