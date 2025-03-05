Insider Buying: Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) SVP Acquires 550 Shares of Stock

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Petro acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $454.37 per share, with a total value of $249,903.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,514.45. This represents a 6.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $471.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.09 and a 1 year high of $633.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $522.44 and its 200 day moving average is $544.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $657.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $563.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $13,501,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

