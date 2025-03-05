Insider Buying: IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) Insider Acquires 15,957 Shares of Stock

IPH Limited (ASX:IPH – Get Free Report) insider Vicki Carter bought 15,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.88 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of A$77,918.03 ($49,005.05).

IPH Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.16.

Get IPH alerts:

IPH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from IPH’s previous Interim dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. IPH’s payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

IPH Company Profile

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products. It operates through three segments: Australian and New Zealand IP, Canadian IP, and Asian IP. The company offers IP services related to the provision of filing, prosecution, enforcement, and management of patents, designs, trade marks, legal services, and other IP.

See Also

