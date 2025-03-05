Insider Buying: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Buys 61,000 Shares of Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $403,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,642,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,596,454.78. The trade was a 0.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

On Friday, February 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 56,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $390,415.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 66,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $485,760.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 93,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $708,730.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 310,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,393,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 40,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $347,085.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $8,660.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 70,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $572,460.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 20,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $164,205.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 265,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,134,620.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $278,600.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $406.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,027 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 4,174,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,105,000 after acquiring an additional 461,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 349,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 188,582 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 340,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 114,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLWS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

(Get Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.