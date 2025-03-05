Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Down 15.5% in February

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,246,900 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the January 31st total of 2,659,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 449.4 days.

Inpex Price Performance

IPXHF remained flat at $11.66 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. Inpex has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Get Inpex alerts:

Inpex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.