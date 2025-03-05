Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Down 15.5% in February

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,246,900 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the January 31st total of 2,659,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 449.4 days.
Inpex Price Performance
IPXHF remained flat at $11.66 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. Inpex has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $17.00.
Inpex Company Profile
