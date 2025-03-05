Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Barclays

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Innovex International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Innovex International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE INVX opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Innovex International has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $25.19.

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.69 million during the quarter. Innovex International had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 12.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Innovex International news, CFO Kendal Reed bought 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,160.96. The trade was a 2.06 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovex International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVX. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Innovex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Innovex International in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Innovex International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Innovex International during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovex International during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000.

About Innovex International

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

