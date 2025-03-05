Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.510-0.610 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.4 billion-$11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.6 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INGM shares. Melius began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ingram Micro in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research raised Ingram Micro to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ingram Micro in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingram Micro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Ingram Micro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INGM opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. Ingram Micro has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ingram Micro will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingram Micro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

Ingram Micro announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingram Micro Company Profile

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

Featured Stories

