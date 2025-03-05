Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.53 and last traded at $59.58, with a volume of 6825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IMKTA

Ingles Markets Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingles Markets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 811.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.