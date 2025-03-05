Inchcape (LON:INCH) Posts Earnings Results

Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 71.30 ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Inchcape had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 2.45%.

Inchcape Stock Performance

Shares of LON INCH opened at GBX 726 ($9.29) on Wednesday. Inchcape has a 1 year low of GBX 620.50 ($7.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 874 ($11.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 705.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 757.34. The firm has a market cap of £2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inchcape in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Inchcape to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other Inchcape news, insider Duncan Tait acquired 6,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.16) per share, with a total value of £49,747.68 ($63,640.37). Insiders own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

About Inchcape

Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. By combining our in-market expertise with our unique technology and advanced data analytics, we create innovative customer experiences that deliver outstanding performance for our partners – building stronger automotive brands and creating sustainable growth.

Featured Stories

