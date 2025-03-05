Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $255.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.77 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The company has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.30.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $18,431,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,516,979.20. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

