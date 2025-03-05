ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.000-15.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 14.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1 billion-$8.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.4 billion.
ICON Public Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $183.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $179.50 and a 12-month high of $347.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 9.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ICON Public Company Profile
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
