IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Issues Earnings Results

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. IBC Advanced Alloys had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter.
IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Performance
Shares of IBC Advanced Alloys stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.
About IBC Advanced Alloys
