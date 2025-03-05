IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Issues Earnings Results

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. IBC Advanced Alloys had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Performance

Shares of IBC Advanced Alloys stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

