Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect Hudson Technologies to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $247.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. Hudson Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HDSN. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Capital lowered Hudson Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $8.75 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

About Hudson Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.